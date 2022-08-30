Watch CBS News
West Hollywood chiropractor arrested for sexual assault; authorities seeking additional victims

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are seeking potential additional victims of a West Hollywood man arrested for an alleged sexual assault that took place in July. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

David Mottahedeh, a chiropractor who operates out of his office located in the 8900 Block of Sunset Boulevard, was arrested on Wednesday after Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were made aware of the July 14 incident. 

"Based on the nature of the allegation and Mr. Mottahedeh's access to patients, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the LASD said.

Mottadeh, 58, was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15. 

Anyone who may have been a victim or who has any information was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau (877) 710-5273.

CBSLA Staff
First published on August 29, 2022 / 5:16 PM

First published on August 29, 2022 / 5:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

