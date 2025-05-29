WeHo Pride 2025 is getting ready to host its annual parade. Here's what to expect.

With June right around the corner, WeHo Pride 2025 is getting ready to host one of Southern California's biggest Pride events.

West Hollywood has become a city with a rich history and ties to the LGBTQ community. The city's Pride Month celebrations feature concerts, festivals and drag shows. Almost every corner of the city is adorned with rainbow flags and colored sidewalks supporting the LGBTQ community.

The weekend festivities will be spread out over several days, with the city enforcing road closures, which could impact travel and traffic.

WeHo Pride 2025 officially kicked off its celebrations on May 22, honoring Harvey Milk Day. He was an American politician and the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in the U.S. He was a pioneer for LGBTQ rights and his work helped lead to the passing of the country's first gay rights ordinance.

When is the WeHo Pride Parade?

The WeHo Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 1, and will begin at noon. It will run along Santa Monica Boulevard between Crescent Heights and San Vicente Boulevards.

The parade will feature music, floats and dancing. The event is free and open to the public.

This year's 2025 WeHo Pride Parade Icons will be supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, former NFL player Chris Kluwe, Emmy-nominated actress and filmmaker Nava Mau and Love on the Spectrum star Pari Kim.

"WeHo Pride honors the four individuals for their work in bringing the LGBTQ+ community and social justice issues to the forefront, as well as expanding representation in pop culture," WeHo Pride said on its website.

What streets will be closed for the WeHo Pride?

San Vicente Boulevard:

Closed on May 29, beginning at 7 p.m. until June 2 at 10 a.m., from Melrose Avenue to Cynthia Street

Closed on May 30, beginning at noon until June 2 at 7 a.m., from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street

Santa Monica Boulevard:

Closed on May 30, beginning at noon until June 2 at 7 a.m., from La Cienega Boulevard to Doheny Drive

Closed on June 1, beginning at 5 a.m. until June 1 at 5 p.m., from Fairfax Avenue to La Cienega Boulevard

Robertson Boulevard:

Closed on May 30, beginning at noon until June 2 at 7 a.m., from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard

Use this link to see a map of the road closures.

What other WeHo Pride events are taking place during Pride Month?

WeHo Pride Street Fair: Saturday, May 31 to June 1, beginning at noon until 8 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock and La Peer Drive

The free two-day event will include vendors, live performances and community group booths.

Friday Night at OUTLOUD: Friday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at West Hollywood Park

It is a free event that requires attendees to secure complimentary tickets. The event will feature performances from Kesha, Adam Lambert, Tinashe and Idina Menzel.

OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride: Saturday, May 31 to June 1 at West Hollywood Park

The outdoor music festival is back with a long list of artists that will be taking the stage, including Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras and Remi Wolf. Tickets must be purchased for the event.

Women's Freedom Festival: Saturday, May 31, from noon until 5:30 p.m. on the WeHo Pride Celebration Stage

The event will include a mix of LGBTQ and BIPOC women, non-binary musicians, poets, comedians and activists.

Dyke March: Saturday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Celebration Stage

The annual rally will feature a motorcycle-led march.

Other community group events: Various community events are taking place across Southern California until June 30.