Water service restored in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch neighborhoods, LADWP says

Water service has been restored to thousands of residents in the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch communities almost a week after service was disrupted, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says.

Residents were left without water after crews found a water valve that would not open while doing emergency repair work at a pump station that connects to a 10-million-gallon water tank.

The LADWP says even though water service has been fully restored as of 2:37 a.m. on Monday, the Boil Water Notice remains in effect. They urge residents to continue to boil tap water before drinking it or use bottled water instead. Tap water may now be used to take showers, flush toilets, water landscaping and other household needs, the LADWP says.

Crews say the notice will remain in effect for a few more days until water quality testing is completed.

Use this link to access the LADWP's interactive map to determine if the Boil Water Notice applies to your home.