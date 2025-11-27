Watch CBS News
Water main break in South Los Angeles causes significant flooding

A water main break in South Los Angeles on Thursday morning has caused flooding and traffic delays.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) said the incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. and it involves a 24-inch water main near Manchester Avenue and Hoover Street.

Two senior supervisors and a crew quickly responded to the location to begin working on stopping the water. The LADWP said repairs are expected to be complete by 2 p.m., if everything goes smoothly.

Manchester Avenue west of Hoover Street to Figueroa is closed.

There are no reports of disrupted services in the area. 

