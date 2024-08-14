Wally Amos, founder of "Famous Amos" cookies, dies at 88: "A true original Black American hero"

The son of "Famous Amos" on his new book Shawn Amos on growing up as the son of "Famous Amos" 04:06

Wallace "Wally" Amos, Jr., founder of the "Famous Amos" cookies known and beloved nationwide, died at 88 on Wednesday, his family said.

The American entrepreneur died peacefully at his home with his wife Carol by his side after a battle with dementia, Amos' children, Sarah, Michael, Gregory and Shawn, said in a statement.

Born in Tallahassee, Florida, Amos built his brand from one bakery in 1975 in Hollywood, California, and a family recipe.

"Our dad inspired a generation of entrepreneurs," his children said, adding, "With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride. It's also part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud."

Wally "Famous" Amos poses with some of his cookies at a Tallahassee luncheon on March 17, 1983. AP / Mark Foley

"Big was in, but Wally Amos dared to go small and perfected the ultimate bite-size chocolate chip cookie," the brand's website says. After that, Amos and his cookies became a Hollywood success story. "Iconic musicians and other Hollywood celebrities began singing the praises of the delicious cookies from a small bakery on Sunset," the website says.

Wally's son Shawn, a blues musician and author, helped create the first shop in Hollywood with his father. Shawn Amos' book, "Cookies and Milk," published in 2022, is based in part on his experiences growing up as the son of the Famous Amos founder.

Wally Amos attends the American Booksellers Association Convention on May 29, 1988, in Anaheim, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"It's a book about joy, it's a book about fathers and sons who want to be seen by each other," he said on "CBS Mornings."

Shawn said he worked the front of the store while his father baked cookies in the back.

Amos' children praised their father for teaching them the value of hard work, believing in themselves, and chasing their dreams. "He was a true original Black American hero," they said in their statement.