VP Kamala Harris visits Baldwin Hills Thanksgiving event

Vice President Kamala Harris visited holiday a Baldwin Hills Thanksgiving community event today. 

It's Big Sunday's annual Thanksgiving Stuffing program, where volunteers fill and distribute 3,000 bags of stuffing, potatoes and other Thanksgiving foods.  

With around 1,500 volunteers participating, this is touted to be one of the largest volunteer events in the country. 

First published on November 23, 2022 / 1:57 PM

