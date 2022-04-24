Volunteers gathered in Huntington Beach for beach cleanup

It was beach cleanup day for five students from Oxford Academy High School who spent day picking up trash to help keep Huntington Beach clean.

"We're trying to make difference in community by helping people," Charles Pham, one of the volunteers said.

While helping the planet and local beaches, these volunteers also helped themselves by contributing to their science project.

"Some people chose deforestation, fires. We chose plastic pollution, which is why we're at beach today," Tuy Diep said.

It wasn't just plastic bottles that these students found on Saturday. Everything from Barbie dolls, parts of pens and parts of toys were found in the sand.

"Seeing everything coming from (the) ocean and onto the beaches - that might harm animals," Ethan Pham said.

There's no limits to what can be found left at beaches.

"It gets wild out there. A treasure trove. A table leg. Someone brought in a hard hat," Elizabeth Bailey of California State Parks told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.

Like many others this week in honor of Earth Day, these students did their part in helping take care of Mother nature's playgrounds.