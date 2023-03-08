Volunteers distribute food outside Crestline's destroyed grocery store

Help continues to pour into the San Bernardino mountain communities ravaged by the historic snowstorm in late February.

The World Central Kitchen joined the ever-growing list of volunteers helping residents rebound after their towns buckled under the immense amount of snow that besieged nearly everyone in the area.

The damage was evident in the mountain community of Crestline where a handful of businesses had massive holes in the roofs caused by the weight of the snow and falling trees. Most notably, the town suffered a major loss when the sole grocery store in town, Goodwin & Sons Market, had its entire roof collapse after a massive amount of snow piled on top of the building.

"Our only source of food was Goodwins Market, whose roof collapsed. So now, we can't walk to get food for ourselves, or seniors and short-term renters who have no food. We are pooling our food to keep them fed," resident Greg Plooy wrote last week.

World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization that helps areas devasted by natural disasters, set up a food distribution site to give out hot meals, fresh produce and water to residents still suffering in the area. The organization will give out the supplies in the parking lot across from Goodwin's.

WCK’s Melissa is in Crestline, CA where our Relief Team is setting up a food distribution site for people impacted by recent snow storms. Families can grab hot meals & fresh produce 🍎🥦, along with water, as efforts continue to restore normal access to food.#ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/prLeNCM7IE — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 8, 2023

While the local government seemed to struggle to help people trapped in the snow, it appears that the influx of resources from volunteers, state government and military have helped the relief efforts. According to the county, over 90% of the roads in the area have been cleared of several feet of snow, with many areas seeing 100% of their roads cleared.