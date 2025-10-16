Viral video shows Milwaukee Brewers fan saying "call ICE" to Dodgers fan; woman loses job

A video on social media has gone viral showing a Milwaukee Brewers fan saying, "call ICE" (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to a Dodgers fan at Tuesday's game.

The woman from the video, identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, has since been fired from her job at Manpower Group, a Milwaukee-based staffing company. The company confirmed that she is "no longer with the organization." The Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Board of Directors also confirmed to CBS LA that Kobylarczyk resigned on Wednesday.

"Make-A-Wish Wisconsin does not condone nor agree with Kobylarczyk's words and actions," the organization said.

The video shows Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado, standing up in the middle of a packed American Family Field surrounded by Brewers fans after Kike Hernandez hit a home run in the 7th inning, giving Los Angeles a 4-1 lead in the game.

Fosado's cellphone video shows him turning to Brewers fans, saying, "Why is everyone so quiet?"

Kobylarczyk, sitting a few seats behind him, yells, "Real men drink beer, (expletive)." She then nudges the person in front of her and says, "You know what, let's call ICE."

Fosado responds that he is a U.S. citizen and war veteran.

In an interview with CBS LA, Fosado said he's feeling overwhelmed after his video gained traction on social media. He explained that he was on a work trip in Chicago and made the drive to Milwaukee for the game.

Fosado said from the moment he arrived at the stadium, he felt welcomed by Brewers fans. As the game started and Milwaukee got a lead on the scoreboard, fans would cheer for their team and as the innings went on and the Dodgers started scoring, he would cheer right back.

Fosado said when Kobylarczyk made the comment, it "didn't really click," but after he processed it, "it stung a little bit."

He said that after finding out she lost her job, he does feel bad for her and hopes she can get it back.