Violent two-car crash leaves six injured in Mid-City

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

At least one person was rescued by firefighters after getting trapped inside of their car during a violent two-car crash in Mid-City on Sunday that left six people injured. 

Aerial view of the crash from SkyCal.  KCAL News

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of W. Venice Boulevard near La Brea Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. 

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to rescue the trapped occupant from inside of their car. 

Five of the six victims were hospitalized following the crash. One, a man in his 40s, denied medical transport. 

Two women aged 51 and 62 were listed in critical condition, a 51-year-old man was listed in serious condition and both a 40-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl were said to have suffered moderate injuries, according to LAFD Public Information Officer Nicholas Prange. 

One of the victims was a pedestrian, firefighters said, but did not disclose any further details. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

First published on May 5, 2024 / 8:52 PM PDT

