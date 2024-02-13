Watch CBS News
Violent 2-car crash closes portion of PCH in Malibu

By Julie Sharp

KCAL News

A two-car traffic accident that destroyed both cars involved closed a portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Tuesday afternoon.

All lanes in the 34300 block of the highway were closed around 1:20 p.m. as SKYCal flew over the scene, showing a burned up white Range Rover and another heavily damaged vehicle that also had its hood open and engine burned up with car parts strewn about the roadway.

Los Angeles County Fire reported that when engines arrived at the scene around 12:10 p.m., at least one of the vehicles was on fire. One person, whose condition is not known, was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

range-rover-burned.jpg
A two-vehicle accident closed a portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, one person was transported to the hospital. KCALNews

Following a series of violent vehicle crashes along PCH in Malibu, a dedicated task force was created in January to patrol the dangerous portion of the highway after public pressure continued to call for increased safety measures.

The new traffic enforcement team came about following the tragic crash that killed four Pepperdine University students in October 2023.   

First published on February 13, 2024 / 1:47 PM PST

