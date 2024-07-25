Vince Vaughn becomes part-owner of professional pickleball team

Even celebrities are getting bitten by the pickleball bug, and actor Vince Vaughn is all in, as he now owns part of a professional pickleball team.

Vaughn acquired a majority ownership stake in the National Pickleball League's Coachella Valley Scorpions.

Harkening to "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," which Vaughn starred in, his real-life investment in the underdog sport shows its ever-growing fanbase.

The Scorpions were established in May, one of 12 teams in the 50-and-over professional league that launched in 2022.

Team co-owner Kim Jagd, who is also on the Scorpions' roster, will retain a minority ownership status following the transaction, league officials said.

Vaughn and Jagd met on a pickleball court in the Manhattan Beach area.

"I have always enjoyed the game and in meeting Kim I was impressed with her, not only as a player but her passion and style of coaching," Vaughn said in a statement. "I'm excited to support her and the Scorpions on their journey."

Jagd said Vaughn's involvement is an exciting development for the team.

"When you're on the court with Vince, you can feel his energy and excitement for pickleball," Jagd said.

For more information about the Scorpions' current season, visit www.scorpionspickleball.com.