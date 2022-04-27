Villanueva launches investigation after footage was leaked to the L.A. Times

Amid a re-election campaign and whistleblower lawsuit, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has launched an investigation into the Los Angeles Times and how it obtained a video showing a deputy kneeling on an inmate.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 26: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses organizational change, transparency, accountability and how they relate to the issue of deputy cliques during a press conference at the Hall of Justice Wednesday May 26, 2021.

"The matter is under investigation," said Villanueva. "This is stolen property that was removed illegally [by] people who had some intent, criminal intent.

The investigation comes after the Times obtained the controversial video which has increased tensions between the Sheriff and the paper. According to the L.A. Times, Villanueva attempted to cover up the incident, which happened inside a jail last March, so it would not shed a negative light on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. At a press conference, the Sheriff disputed claims of a cover-up by laying out his version of the timeline of events. He also refused to answer a question from an L.A. Times reporter.

"We aren't going to take a question from you," said Villanueva as he skipped past the reporter. "Anyone else have a question?"

The L.A. Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida claimed that this was an "attempt to criminalize news reporting."

"His attempt to criminalize news reporting goes against well-established Constitutional Law," Merida said in a statement. "We will vigorously defend Tchekmedyian's and the Los Angeles Times' rights in any proceeding or investigation brought by authorities."

In addition to the active investigation into the Times, Villanueva faces a whistleblower claim that was filed against the County on Monday.

"It's nothing but retaliation. It's a smokescreen to throw people off the trail of what the allegation is of what was done in his department...," said attorney Vincent Miller.

Miller represents Commander Allen Castellano and claims his client was not protected from retaliation by the Sheriff when Castellano blew the whistle on the lack of an investigation. Castellano claimed Villanueva saw the video within days and said "we (LASD) do not need bad media at this time."

"This entire lawsuit is false — everything in this lawsuit is false," said Villanueva.

The Sheriff claims while he was notified about the incident days later, he did not see the actual video until months later.

"Not only did we see Nov. 18, we took immediate action and that's what launched the criminal investigation," he said.

L.A. County Hilda Solis released a statement on what she calls the Sheriff's habit of attacking those who report on his misconduct like what the L.A. Times did.

"Displaying Alen's photo at today's press conference and making her appear as if she committed a crime is not just an attack on Alene, but the entire journalistic community," said Solis.

Later Tuesday night, Villanueva responded to the claims that the reporter was a suspect in the investigation.

"Resulting from the incredible frenzy of misinformation being circulated, I must clarify at no time today did I state an LA times reporter was a suspect in a criminal investigation," he tweeted. "We have no interest in pursuing, nor are we pursuing, criminal charges against any reporters."