LA County Sheriff responds to accusations of coverup and retaliation LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva lays out his own timeline Tuesday of what he says happened with an investigation following a use of force incident inside of a jail last March. It comes after the LA Times obtained the video last month and reported the Sheriff tried to cover up the incident so it wouldn't shed a negative light on the department. The sheriff says -- there's now a criminal investigation into who released the video the LA Times.