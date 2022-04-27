Watch CBS News

LA County Sheriff responds to accusations of coverup and retaliation

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva lays out his own timeline Tuesday of what he says happened with an investigation following a use of force incident inside of a jail last March. It comes after the LA Times obtained the video last month and reported the Sheriff tried to cover up the incident so it wouldn't shed a negative light on the department. The sheriff says -- there's now a criminal investigation into who released the video the LA Times.
