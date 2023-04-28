USC wide receiver Jordan Addison selected No. 23 overall by Minnesota Vikings

Former University of Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after a catch during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Addison, a Maryland native who stands 5'11" tall, had an extremely productive college career, playing his first two seasons for the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to USC.

In three college seasons, he had 219 catches for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns, eight of which came with the Trojans.

Related: Chargers select WR Quentin Johnston with 21st pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Ranked as the No.1 overall receiver available in the draft by many projections, Addison was a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference selection despite missing a handful of games due to injury.

Addison is highly-regarded as a plus route-runner, who makes up for lack of size with blazing speed. He figures to fit into the Vikings' offense that features fellow star receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins after Adam Thielen was released and signed elsewhere in free agency.

He was awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2021, traditionally given to most outstanding wide receiver in college football and was named a Consensus All-American.

All smiles over here 😁@Espn_Jordan — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 28, 2023