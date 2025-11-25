Vigil honors Alhambra police officer killed in pursuit crash

The Alhambra community gathered to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week when a high-speed pursuit ended in a deadly crash.

Officer Alec Sanders, 28, died on Thursday, Nov. 20, when he was trying to join an ongoing pursuit of a stolen car near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The suspect's car collided with Sanders' cruiser, injuring the officer and ejecting a woman who was a passenger in the allegedly stolen car.

Sanders was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite the attempts of a world-renowned trauma surgeon, according to the Los Angeles County Health Department.

Friends and family gathered to remember their beloved colleague and loved one.

"Thank you for being my partner and my friend," said an APD officer during the vigil held outside the police department on Tuesday night.

"I hope that you finally got your Tennessee porch," said another officer. "I hope that you're out there watching each sunset and each sunrise, all while listening to what you liked to call sad cowboy music."

Sanders' father spoke with CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday night. He said that he was full of conflicting emotions, but wanted people to know that his son was one of a kind and that everywhere he went in life, people showed him the kind of love that officers showed him at the vigil.

"I hurt for them," said retired APD police officer Michael Orona. "I hurt for them. I feel for them, and I can't even imagine it being one of my children."

Orona was one of a few retired officers who attended the vigil. They said it was important for them to be a part of the celebration of life, because they knew the courage that Sanders showed in his final moments.

"Even though I didn't know Alec, he's a part of the family. He's part of my family and in spirit, I'm here to help support him," said retired APD officer Dan Rodriguez.

The suspect driver, identified as 27-year-old Steven Zapata, was charged with two counts of murder last week.