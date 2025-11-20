2 dead including Alhambra police officer after car crash

An Alhambra police officer and another person were killed after a crash on Thursday morning, the police chief said.

The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, did not immediately provide details of what led up to the collision. At a news conference, CHP Asst. Chief Joe Zizi said just after 3 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash near Wast Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive.

Alhambra Police Chief Garret Kennedy identified the officer as 28-year-old Alex Sanders. Kennedy said he had served with the department for just over eight months.

Zizi said one of the vehicles was the officer's patrol unit and the other had three occupants inside. He added that one person died at the scene, another was taken to the hospital with major injuries and the driver with moderate injuries is being questioned by authorities.

He described Sanders as a dedicated family man who was "known for his unwavering reliability."