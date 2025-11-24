Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who allegedly led Alhambra police on deadly pursuit charged with murder

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The man who allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Alhambra last week, which resulted in the deaths of two people, including an officer with the Alhambra Police Department, has been charged with two counts of murder, according to prosecutors.

Charging documents from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office indicate the filing of a total of five charges against 27-year-old Steven Zapata. In addition to the two murder charges, he's facing two counts of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle causing death and one count of reckless driving on a highway, causing a specified injury.

While driving an allegedly stolen vehicle on Nov. 20, the El Monte resident crashed into the side of Alahmbra police officer Alec Sanders' patrol car at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive just after 3 a.m. 

An additional two passengers were inside Zapata's vehicle, including 42-year-old Gabriela Moreno, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Sanders died later that day in a local hospital.

If convicted, Zapata could serve multiple life sentences in prison.

Prosecutors said an initial court appearance was not yet scheduled as of Monday, but when it is, it'll take place at Alhambra Courthouse.

The Alhambra Police Department scheduled a candlelight vigil for Sanders at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at its headquarters located at 211 South First Street.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue