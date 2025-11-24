Man who allegedly led Alhambra police on deadly pursuit charged with murder

The man who allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Alhambra last week, which resulted in the deaths of two people, including an officer with the Alhambra Police Department, has been charged with two counts of murder, according to prosecutors.

Charging documents from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office indicate the filing of a total of five charges against 27-year-old Steven Zapata. In addition to the two murder charges, he's facing two counts of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle causing death and one count of reckless driving on a highway, causing a specified injury.

While driving an allegedly stolen vehicle on Nov. 20, the El Monte resident crashed into the side of Alahmbra police officer Alec Sanders' patrol car at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive just after 3 a.m.

An additional two passengers were inside Zapata's vehicle, including 42-year-old Gabriela Moreno, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Sanders died later that day in a local hospital.

If convicted, Zapata could serve multiple life sentences in prison.

Prosecutors said an initial court appearance was not yet scheduled as of Monday, but when it is, it'll take place at Alhambra Courthouse.

The Alhambra Police Department scheduled a candlelight vigil for Sanders at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at its headquarters located at 211 South First Street.