Video shows moments before gunman opens fire Mission Hills barbershop, wounding one

New video shows the moments that a gunman walked up to a barbershop in Mission Hills before opening fire last week.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at around 3:30 p.m., left one of the barbers inside with critical injuries, according to family members.

Surveillance footage from outside of Prodigy Barbershop, located at 15519 Blackhawk Street, shows the unknown person walking up to the door of the shop while pulling a gun from their jacket pocket.

They disappear from the screen for a moment before running through the parking lot and getting on an e-scooter which they used to flee the area.

The victim's mother says that she's a single mother who has helped her provide for their family for several years.

"It's sad because he's done MMA for so many years," she said. "We're told that he'll probably never be able to do that again."

Los Angeles Police Department officers have not yet made any arrests.