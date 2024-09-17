Video shows man beating flower vendor before Good Samaritan steps in

Cell phone video shows the moment a man tries to take a Lennox vendor's flowers before viciously attacking him.

The attack happened on Aug. 6 while Juan Diaz was selling flowers near the 105 Freeway and Hawthorne in Lennox.

The man continued to strike Diaz while drivers honked their horns, hoping that would get the suspect to stop. However, he kept punching the vendor until a Good Samaritan stepped in and started attacking the assailant. He punched the suspect to the ground, allowing Diaz to get to safety.

He eventually stops pounding on the attacker, who ends up walking away from the parking lot.

Diaz sustained a bloody welt under his eye. However, this was not the first time he had been attacked. A year ago, Diaz was randomly stabbed by a man, leaving scars along his torso.

After the attack, he met the man who saved him, Gerardo Plascencia. He expressed his gratitude for Plascencia, who Diaz said was living on the streets after moving from Cuba to the U.S. this summer.

Since the attack, Diaz stopped working only returning to his usual corner a few hours a week.

Police are investigating the incident but have not made an arrest.