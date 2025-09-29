Watch CBS News
Video shows carnival ride malfunctioning at Los Angeles school event

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Jasmine Viel

/ KCAL News

A family-friendly event turned into a frightening scene over the weekend when a carnival ride malfunctioned, forcing a rescue by first responders.

The event, the "Electric Illusion: Nocturnal Carnival" at Bishop Conaty High School in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, was interrupted when a ride known as the "zipper" malfunctioned.

Videos obtained by CBS News Los Angeles showed a carriage nearly snap off of the ride's base, causing it to dangle in position and harshly collide with another carriage. 

Eventually, one carriage landed on the ground while others dangled after a chain reaction.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which oversees the all-girls Catholic school, said that no one was seriously injured and that the ride was being operated by a third party.

"We are very thankful to the first responders who arrived to help," the statement reads. "The event was able to proceed as scheduled. The safety and well-being of all in our parishes, schools and ministries remain our top priority."  

Witnesses who spoke to KCAL News' Jasmine Veil said that the ride had broken down earlier in the night, forcing workers to perform maintenance. The witnesses exited the line just before the incident occurred.

