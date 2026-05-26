Video captures a shark bite, as SoCal photographer shares his rare and unexpected footage

A marine wildlife photographer unexpectedly got a rare view inside a shark's mouth while filming from his kayak, when a great white bit his camera.

Carlos Gauna, The Malibu Artist, said he's seen plenty of sharks, but last week was the first time he's ever had a shark make contact with his camera.

The veteran photographer was ocean-bound in his kayak with an underwater camera attached, filming while a juvenile shark trailed about 10 feet behind.

Moments before the great white shark bites Carlos Gauna's camera. The Malibu Artist

There's a chomp, a crunchy noise, some teeth, and for a moment, the camera is inside the great white's mouth. "Was she there? She's there…" Guana says as his second kayak camera captured his reaction, with splashes going off behind him. "Holy cow, did she bite it?"

Guana said he felt the tug when it happened. "You know, for the most part, the white sharks, especially here in Southern California, don't really want anything to do with us," he said. "I see swimmers, surfers, people around white sharks all the time," noting that the camera bite was a first.

The shark splashes behind Carlos Guana after taking a bite of his camera. The Malibu Artist

He said the juvenile shark was about 7 to 8 feet long -- and had sharp teeth, but luckily was not interested in eating the camera.

Information about The Malibu Artist on YouTube describes Guana as a wildlife cinematographer and storyteller. "My goal is to explore how we see the ocean's most misunderstood predators — and to show the wild, unfiltered moments that happen just beyond the surf."