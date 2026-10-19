Video shows Long Beach man, a U.S. citizen, injured during apparent ICE operation

Video shows the moment a Long Beach man was allegedly injured during an arrest following an apparent Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation over the weekend.

The man has been identified by his family and Rep. Robert Garcia, who represents California's 42nd congressional district, as Ricardo Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows masked federal agents dressed in uniforms bearing the words "Police ICE" restraining Gonzalez. While on the ground, he can be heard yelling that his arm was broken.

It is unclear what led up to the arrest.

CBS News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for a comment but has not heard back.

In an online post, Gonzalez's daughter said her father was struck by an ICE vehicle and "tased twice, pinned to the ground, and taken to the hospital for serious injuries."

Garcia posted on X alleging ICE agents "brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and U.S. citizen."

"The videos are horrific and should concern not just our community but the country," Garcia wrote. "Long Beach stands with our community and our immigrant families. ICE is not welcome in Long Beach."

During a news conference on Monday, Garcia called the incident "incredibly disturbing" and added that there should be an investigation into what took place.

"The immigration actions, the terror that happened in North Long Beach over the weekend, is not welcome in our city or our community," Garcia said.

When asked by reporters about the incident on Monday, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said he didn't believe it was a criminal operation and added that DHS was conducting its immigration enforcement.

"There may be charges coming out of that," Essayli said. "I'm not sure; it has not been presented to my office yet."

In a statement, the Long Beach Police Department said it responded to an incident on Saturday after ICE "requested emergency assistance" due to "vehicle vandalism taking place and a subject in need of medical aid."

"Upon arrival, officers observed a large group disturbance involving the ICE agents," the department said. "One officer located a handcuffed male adult, being detained by ICE, who was bleeding."

The department added that officers were "not involved in any immigration enforcement and LBPD personnel did not make any arrests."