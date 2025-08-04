Victorville man sought for attempted murder after throwing incendiary devices into home

A Victorville man is being sought for attempted murder on Monday after he allegedly threw multiple incendiary devices into a home.

Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Montecito Place at around 2:20 a.m. after learning of a possible arson in the area, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Departmnet/Victorville Police Department.

"Through investigation, deputies learned Raymond Woods stood outside one of the residence bedroom windows. Woods made threats before throwing multiple improvised incendiary devices through several of the residence windows," the release said.

All six occupants of the home were able to evacuate without injury, while Woods fled from the area at the same time.

Woods, 47, has not been located since.

Investigators say that the incident was not random and that Woods knew the people inside the home.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact VPD at (760) 241-2911 or SBSD at (760) 956-5001.