Victim's friends steal her car and crash it during police pursuit in Los Angeles

Two people allegedly crashed their friend's car during a police pursuit through Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday afternoon.

The Simi Valley Police Department said Daniela McGinn, 28, and her boyfriend Nicholas Hewitt, 28, stole their friend's car while she was shopping in the 1400 block of East Los Angeles Ave.

Officers started pursuing the couple on the 118 Freeway near Topanga Canyon Boulevard. After exiting the freeway at Tampa Avenue, the suspects crashed into another vehicle before speeding away from police.

Simi Valley police ended the pursuit after losing sight of McGinn and Hewitt as they weaved through traffic and crashed into another vehicle.

However, a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter found the vehicle near Mason Avenue and Lassen Street. It followed the couple until they ditched the car near the intersection of Lassen Street and Balboa Boulevard.

Simi Valley police quickly arrested the McGinn and Hewitt.

Hewitt was booked for vehicle theft and reckless evading. McGinn was booked for driving a stolen vehicle, reckless evading and misdemeanor hit-and-run.