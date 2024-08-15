Victim shot in a Sunland Jack in the Box restroom, suspect holed up in a liquor store

Police surrounded a Sunland liquor store where a suspect is holed up after shooting a person in a Jack in the Box restroom Thursday morning.

Police responded to the fast food restaurant in the 8400 block of Foothill Boulevard just before 10 a.m., where the suspect was located. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect went into a liquor store in the 8300 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Around 10:30 a.m., police surrounded the liquor store, where the suspect was holed up inside.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 35-year-old shooting victim at the restaurant was transported to a hospital. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.