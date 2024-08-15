Watch CBS News
Local News

Victim shot in a Sunland Jack in the Box restroom, suspect holed up in a liquor store

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police surrounded a Sunland liquor store where a suspect is holed up after shooting a person in a Jack in the Box restroom Thursday morning.

Police responded to the fast food restaurant in the 8400 block of Foothill Boulevard just before 10 a.m., where the suspect was located. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect went into a liquor store in the 8300 block of Foothill Boulevard. 

Around 10:30 a.m., police surrounded the liquor store, where the suspect was holed up inside.   

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 35-year-old shooting victim at the restaurant was transported to a hospital. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.