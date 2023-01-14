Victim robbed of more than $500,000 worth of jewelry in Garden Grove

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Garden Grove on Thursday, which resulted in more than $500,000 worth of jewelry being stolen.

According to a press release, the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. as victims were transporting the jewelry along the 22 Freeway, having just exited via the Magnolia Avenue offramp. As they stopped at the red light at the end of the ramp, a silver van stopped directly in front of them, at which point three suspects exited the vehicle.

The suspects smashed the rear windows of the victim's car and took the bag containing the jewelry, of which there was reportedly $560,000 worth.

They got back into the van and fled from the area. However, the victims followed, ramming the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, at which point their vehicle became disabled and the suspect's fled from the area.

Police have described all three suspects as males around 30-years-old.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (714) 741-5837.