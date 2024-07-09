Cause of death for Sam Rubin, longtime KTLA Hollywood reporter, released by LA County coroner

Sam Rubin, the longtime KTLA entertainment reporter who became a fixture of Los Angeles TV news, died of natural causes, the Los Angeles County's coroner said Tuesday.

Getty Images

Rubin died at the age of 64 in May following a decades long career at the station. He joined KTLA in 1991 and once hosted his own TV show, "Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin," which ran over 100 episodes. Rubin led the entertainment desk, gaining a loyal following of fans and making a name for himself on the red carpet over his more than 30-year career.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner reported the journalist's cause of death to be "ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease (lethal heartbeat due to lack of blood and oxygen flowing to the heart)" in a statement issued Tuesday.

The coroner said Rubin arrived to a hospital reporting stomach pain on May 10 after calling 911 and consulting his doctor. He later died in the hospital's emergency room.

Rubin was a native of San Diego and wrote two biographies -- one about Jackie Onassis and another about Mia Farrow -- in addition to his TV career. He was also a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, which organizes the annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards. Rubin hosted the awards show in 2013.

His last on-air interview was with actress Jane Seymour, who was promoting season 3 of "Harry Wild" at the time. He posted the interview to X just one day before his sudden death.

"With a filmography as long as my arm, Jane Seymour needs no further introduction. And she isn't stopping anytime soon..." Rubin wrote.

Rubin has been remembered for his ability to create memorable moments as he interviewed a wide swath of celebrities in the entertainment capital -- with tributes following his death made by everyone from Tom Hanks to LA Mayor Karen Bass.