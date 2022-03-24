Venus and Serena Williams, Jason Momoa & Josh Brolin announced as Oscars presenters

Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Venus and Serena Williams were among the celebrities rounding out the list of presenters Wednesday for the 94th Oscars.

Also announced as presenters were Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, Jacob Elordi, J.K. Simmons and Rachel Zegler.

They will join previously announced presenters Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner, Bill Murray, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Travolta, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung Youn, Ruth E. Carter, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, John Leguizamo and Simu Liu.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire Travis Barker, Sheila E. and more are set to perform during the show, along with pianist Robert Glasper and The Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the ceremony on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Oscars have not had a host since 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but he withdrew following the circulation of homophobic tweets.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced it will present eight awards prior to the televised Oscars ceremony.

According to a letter sent to Academy members, the Oscars for documentary short subject, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film and sound will be handed out before the telecast begins.

The presentations and acceptance speeches will be edited and shown during the telecast.