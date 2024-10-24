Ventura deputies shoot man armed with machete and gas can in Newberry Park parking lot

Ventura deputies shoot suspect armed with machete and gas can

Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies opened fire on a man who witnesses say was running through a Newberry Park shopping plaza parking lot carrying a machete and gas can early Thursday morning.

Fire crews and deputies responded to reports of a car fire in the parking lot at Ventu Park Road and Hillcrest Drive around 6:30 a.m. Once there, witnesses said they saw a man with a machete and gas can running around the parking lot.

Deputies made contact with the man, had him at gunpoint, and demanded he drop the machete. According to the Ventura Sheriff's Department, the man did not comply and that is when deputies opened fire.

As SkyCal flew overhead, a red gas can could be seen on the ground in the plaza's parking lot.

The man was struck and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No deputies were injured. No further information is available at this time.

