Ventura County residents still rebuilding a year after the Mountain Fire

It's been a year since the Mountain Fire tore through nearly 20,000 acres in Ventura County.

Jim Hill, who survived the fire, continues to reel from the wildfire. After evacuating, Hill watched his home burn during live TV coverage.

"It comes in waves," he said. "You have good days. You have bad days."

Since then, he's been working to rebuild in an impacted market with survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires also trying to rebuild.

"An insurance company normally insures you for about $400 a square foot," Hill said. "Well, the bids we've received are anywhere between $700-$900 a square foot.

The Mountain Fire burned 243 buildings, 180 of which were homes. It damaged another 126 structures and injured six people. Ventura County received 51 building permits in the past year, 24 of which have been issued.

While some survivors have decided to continue rebuilding, people like Scott Barer's neighbor have chosen to sell what's left.

"My neighbor, whose lot we're standing on, decided to sell. So, our neighbors are gone," Barer said.

Hill thanked Ventura County for helping them through the process.

"I have to say, the County of Ventura is pretty good," he said. "They're fast-tracking all of the permits. Not only that, they're waiving some of the fees."

As he catalogs his losses for his insurance, Hill is thankful for the fire responders who saved his two vintage cars that day.

"If you think about that, not only is it a Herculean task, but it also reminds you of everything you now don't have," he said.