Ventura County man arrested for allegedly dragging deputy with a car

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for allegedly dragging one of their deputies with a car earlier this week.

Investigators booked Bryan Ismael Torres with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an executive officer and a pre-existing felony warrant.

Torres allegedly ran over the deputy during a traffic stop on Aug. 13. The pair pulled into a gas station parking lot before the deputy tried to arrest him for the felony warrant.

He refused to surrender to the deputy and jumped back into his car. During Torres' getaway, the deputy was dragged across the asphalt. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators tracked him down a day later and arrested him. Torres is being held on a $10,000 bail. Prosecutors scheduled his arraignment for Friday.