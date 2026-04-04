Juvenile arrested after Ventura motorcyclist attacked by large group of bicyclists, e-bike riders

A motorcyclist was hospitalized on Saturday after he was allegedly attacked by a large group of juveniles on bicycles and e-bikes in Ventura, according to police.

In a news release from the Ventura Police Department, officers said that the alleged assault happened near the intersection of Mills Road and Main Street in the early afternoon.

"A group of nearly 200 juveniles riding bicycles and e-bikes traveled in several large packs from Victoria Avenue to the area of Main Street and Mills Road," the release said. "While stopped at a red light, the group swarmed a motorcyclist, causing him to fall to the ground."

Police say that the group then kicked and punched the man before all fleeing from the area. The motorcyclist, who wasn't publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

"With the assistance of witnesses, officers were able to identify one of the suspects and began monitoring the group while waiting for an opportunity to safely make an arrest," police said.

They later blocked traffic and successfully separated the suspect from the group before taking him into custody without further incident.

Police said that the juvenile, an Oxnard resident, was booked into Juvenile Hall for a felony.

"The Ventura Police Department reminds parents to speak with their children about the rules of the road and the dangers associated with group behavior and decision-making," the release said.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was urged to contact Ventura PD at (805) 339-4416.