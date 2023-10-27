Venice man hospitalized after being viciously beaten with bolt cutters

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after two suspects viciously beat him with bolt cutters in a Venice alleyway.

The brutal assault happened nearly a month ago on Sept. 28 at around 2 a.m. when the male victim encountered the two suspects near the intersection of Speedway and Market Street. The three men got into a heated argument, which escalated into a violent confrontation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the suspects then swung a pair of bolt cutters at the victim, but the man was able to deflect the potentially devasting blow. The suspect then punched the victim several times until he was knocked to the ground, several feet away from a pair of dumpsters and trash cans.

Security camera footage of the vicious beating in Venice. KCAL News

With the man now lying on the ground, the assailant kicked the man in the head before picking up his bolt cutters and his bike. He proceeded to walk away until he noticed the victim stand up.

Armed with the bolt cutters, the suspect started to chase after the victim. When he caught up to him he swung the bolt cutters and struck the fleeing man in the back of the head, knocking him out.

The two suspects biked away from the unconscious victim while the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the scene. The medics rushed the man to the hospital where doctors treated him for significant injuries to his head.

Police released security camera footage, hoping for the public's help in tracking down the two suspects.