Vehicle crashes into Pasadena garage, killing 1 of the 3 inside the car

A car speeding at nearly 100 mph crashed into a South Pasadena home garage, killing one of the three people inside the vehicle.

According to police, a silver 2020 Infiniti driven by 21-year-old Sun Valley resident David Silva was speeding southbound on Orange Grove Avenue and approaching Oliver Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when the car slammed into a residential garage in the 300 block of Orange Grove Avenue.

"The impact was significant enough to push a vehicle parked in the garage through the back wall," said Sgt. Craig Phillips of the South Pasadena Police Department

Nobody in the home was injured, but the passenger in the backseat was pronounced dead at the scene and Silva and the front-seat passenger are hospitalized with moderate to severe injuries.

The car struck several trees, signposts and bushes before slamming into the garage.

Police closed the north and southbound lanes of Orange Grove Avenue, between Prospect Drive and Columbia Street, while the investigation continued.