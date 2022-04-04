Vehicle careens into Burbank storefront after two-car crash

SUV crashes into Burbank store after colliding with another car

Authorities with both the Burbank Fire Department and Burbank Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the two cars slamming into a storefront in the area.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, but when first responders arrived on the scene the vehicle was reportedly deep within the building.

No injuries were immediately reported, though it was unclear if any had occurred.

With Sky9 overhead, a very large crowd could be seen watching as crews attempted to clear the scene from the roadways on Verdugo Road and Gleonaks Boulevard.

The nature of the business was not immediately known either.