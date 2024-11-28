Canyon Crest Fire causes evacuation warnings north of Jurupa Valley

A vegetation fire on a hillside between Jurupa Valley and Fontana forced evacuation warnings Thursday night.

The blaze, named the Canyon Crest Fire, started at roughly 5:30 p.m. as a second-alarm response. Firefighters said it was burning uphill with wind contributing to its growth, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

Within an hour, the fire burned through 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

Firefighters working to extinguish the flames of the Cayon Crest Fire. KCAL News

The evacuation warnings were for Riverside County residents living north of 60 Freeway, east of Country Village Road, south of the Riverside-San Bernardino County line and West of Sierra Avenue.

Riverside County Cal Fire took over command of the firefighting efforts.