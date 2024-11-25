Vanderpump Rules stars announce plans to close "Schwartz & Sandy's" after two years

Two of the stars of "Vanderpump Rules" announced plans to close their popular bar Schwartz & Sandy's on Monday, two years after opening in the midst of a scandal that rocked reality television.

The bar, which was opened by cast members Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in 2022, was featured on the hit Bravo show, which ran for 11 seasons starting in 2013 before reaching a standstill earlier this year in the wake of "Scandoval," leaving the future of the series in limbo.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Both of the Toms shared separate messages via Instagram on Monday to announce the decision.

"With a heavy heart, we've made the difficult decision to close Schwartz & Sandy's at the end of December," Sandoval's post said. "This hasn't been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold."

"There's no easy way to say this but after careful consideration, Greg, Tom and I made the decision to close Schwartz and Sandy's by the end of the year," Schwartz said. "This was not an easy conclusion."

With just over a month of time left, the duo asked people to continue visiting their location for any occasion. It's the second establishment run by the pair after they opened TomTom in West Hollywood in 2021.

The bar is one of several eateries associated with the "Vanderpump Rules" brand. It opened just months before news of "Scandoval" made headlines, when it was revealed that Sandoval was having an affair and cheating on his longtime girlfriend and fellow cast member Ariana Madix with her friend Raquel Leviss, who also appeared on the show.