'Sorry for everything' says reality star Tom Sandoval amid alleged cheating scandal

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval is in the hot seat for allegedly cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Following reports, fans have expressed their anger over it online, while Sandoval issued an apology online.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz[,] my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote on his Instagram page.

Sandoval shared that his co-star, friend and business partner Schwartz only found out about this situation "very recently" and did not condone Sandoval's actions.

Sandoval, who is the co-owner of Schwartz & Sandy's in Los Angeles, with Schwartz and others asked fans to leave the establishment out of the situation.

"Also, Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," he shared. ". . . Please direct ur anger towards me and not them."

Sandoval shared that he planned to take a step back and a hiatus from out of respect for his employees and partners, adding, "I need some time to address everything else."

Madix and Sandoval had been in a relationship for approximately 10 years, according to online reports.

His full statement appears below: