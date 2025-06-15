Vandalism causes Spectrum outages in Los Angeles and Ventura, company says

Spectrum customers in Los Angeles and Ventura experienced a temporary outage on Sunday after someone cut the company's fiber optic lines.

The company is offering a $25,000 reward to find the suspect. It happened early Sunday morning in the Van Nuys neighborhood of LA. Spectrum said telecommunications lines have been a target for vandalism because of the precious metals some companies use. Spectrum fiber optic lines do not contain any copper, according to the company.

"These acts of vandalism are not only a crime, but also affect our customers, local businesses and potentially emergency services," Spectrum said in a statement.

Spectrum technicians restored service in Ventura earlier this morning. As of Sunday afternoon, crews were still working on restoring services in several areas of Los Angeles.

While L.A. law enforcement has dealt with precious metal theft for several years, one of the most notable instances happened after the Eaton Fire. In April, L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested 15 people for allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of copper, metal wiring and piping from the remnants of Altadena neighborhoods decimated by the wildfire.

"They're happening at all hours of the day, but we believe most of them are occurring at night after the sun goes down," Lt. Ethan Marquez said in April.

Anyone with information about the incident can call (833) 404-8477 or their local law enforcement to submit their tip.