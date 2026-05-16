Los Angeles firefighters battle second alarm blaze at Van Nuys commercial building

Los Angeles firefighters battled a second-alarm fire at a Van Nuys commercial building on Saturday night.

Crews said that the blaze, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of N. Valjean Avenue, showed "heavy fire" from the roof of the two-story, 150-foot by 150-foot building when they arrived.

LAFD officials said nearly 70 firefighters were on scene to battle the fire, and there was reported arching between electrical wires in the immediate area.

Officials from the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Department of Transportation and Department of Building and Safety were contacted as the situation continued to develop.

They said the fire was extinguished just before 9 p.m., but crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours to mop up hot spots. Despite having happened just blocks from the Van Nuys Airport, it did not appear that typical operations were impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Aerial footage showed LAFD crews using power tools to cut open a hole in the metal roof of the building to allow ventilation for the large amount of smoke that had built up inside.