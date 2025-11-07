USC issues warning about man impersonating building manager

The University of Southern California issued a warning about a man posing as a building manager to gain access to people's apartments.

USC's Department of Public Safety said they have received several reports about the individual. In all cases, residents allowed the man into their homes after he told them he was there to fix a water leak.

USC officials said this man has been posing as a building manager, hoping to fix a water leak to gain access to people's apartments. USC

Once inside, the man entered their rooms and began asking them personal questions, including those about their romantic relationships, according to the university. DPS staff said he took a key fob for a resident's car and returned it later that night.

The university said the incidents happened at buildings in the 1100 block of 28th Street and the 2600 block of Orchard Avenue.

USC urged all community members to verify a person's identity through the building management company before allowing them into the apartment.

If you feel unsafe or uncertain about someone's legitimacy, call DPS at (213) 740-4321 or (323) 442-1000. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

For other options to contact DPS, report crime and ask for help, visit its website here: Report a Crime.