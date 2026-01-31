Ausar scores 21 as USC holds off Rutgers' late rally in 78-75 win

Ezra Ausar scored 21 points, Jacob Cofie had a double-double and Southern California held off Rutgers for a 78-75 victory on Saturday night.

Rutgers never led after scoring the opening bucket and trailed by as many as 19 points early in the second half. With 2:23 to play, Tariq Francis sparked an 11-2 surge for the Scarlet Knights that capped the scoring with 36 seconds left. Francis scored nine points during the stretch.

Chad Baker-Mazara missed a jumper for USC with five seconds to go but then forced a turnover to end it. Baker-Mazara finished with 17 points for USC (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten). Cofie scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Francis scored 26 points to lead Rutgers (9-13, 2-9), which has lost five straight. Dylan Grant added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Trojans started with an 18-6 run and built a 40-30 halftime lead. Cofie scored 12 points and Ausar added nine in the first half for the Trojans. Grant and Francis each scored nine first-half points for the Scarlet Knights. USC had its largest lead, 56-37, with 14:37 to play.

Up next

Rutgers: at UCLA on Tuesday.

USC: hosts Indiana on Tuesday.