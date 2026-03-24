USC gubernatorial debate canceled after candidates scrutinize selection process

Tuesday's gubernatorial debate, organized by the University of Southern California, was canceled by the school after multiple candidates criticized its selection process.

The debate, co-organized with KABC, where it was scheduled to air Tuesday evening, was canceled after controversies turned into a "significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters," according to a statement from USC.

"USC vigorously defends the independence, objectivity, and integrity of USC Professor Christian Grose, whose data-driven candidate viability formula is based on extensive research and enjoys broad academic support," the statement says. "Unfortunately, USC and KABC have not been able to reach an agreement on expanding the number of candidates at tomorrow's debate. As a result, USC has made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow's debate and will look for other opportunities to educate voters on the candidates and issues."

Grose has come under fire for his selection process after all candidates of color were excluded from the debate. The debate was scheduled to include ex-Fox News host Steve Hilton, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, former Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Democrat Tom Steyer and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Grose's process is based on an "independent and objective" formula, according to the USC Democracy and Fair Elections Lab. Polling percentage accounts for 65% of each candidate's "score" in the formula, with fundraising accounting for the other 35%.

Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was excluded and is of Mexican descent, penned an open letter to USC President Beong-Soo Kim questioning the validity of the selection process.

"Your formula is weighted in favor of wealthy candidates, candidates with mega donors, and candidates who have spent the LEAST amount of time exposed to voter scrutiny on the campaign trail," Becerra said. "It's a perfect prescription for elevating monied campaigns and untested candidates."

Becerra singled out the inclusion of Mahan, despite lackluster performances in recent polls. Earlier this month, the UC Berkeley-Politico poll registered Becerra as the sixth-ranked candidate with 5%, above Mahan.

"It also smells of election rigging," Becerra said. "How do you explain that Mr. Mike Murphy, Co-Director of the USC Center for the Political Future, a lead sponsor of USC's March 24th Forum who authorized the candidate qualifications formula, also co-leads an Independent Expenditure Campaign Committee (Deliver for California) for candidate Matt Mahan, the very candidate which your formula selectively bootstraps onto the debate stage?"

Mahan himself addressed the situation in a statement to X on Sunday. Rather than calling for the cancellation of the debate, however, he asked organizers to invite Becerra, as well as other candidates like former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former State Controller Betty Yee and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Upon the announcement of the cancellation, Mahan voiced his displeasure with the decision.

"California isn't working for too many working people — the answer isn't to cancel debates, it's to hear all voices," he said on X.

Hilton, a Republican who led the UC Berkeley-Politico poll with 19% support of likely voters, posted a fiery rant posted to X from an airport, where he said he was about to board a flight to LA when he learned of the cancellation.

"It's another example that Democrats in this state cannot organize anything," Hilton said. "This is a really important debate about the future of our state. People want to hear from the candidates, especially in such a crowded field but yet again, the needs of the insiders, the Democrats, come before the needs of the people."

CBS LA has reached out to KABC for comment. It's not yet clear if the debate will be rescheduled.

CBS California will host its own debate, along with the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association, at Pomona College on April 28. The slate of candidates has not yet been revealed.