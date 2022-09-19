USC evacuates room in Seaver Science Center for pungent odor and liquid leak

USC is requesting the Los Angeles Fire Department to deal with a pungent odor and unidentified spill in a room on the first floor of Seaver Science Center.

The building has been evacuated until the investigation is completed, says fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The unidentified liquid leak was first reported around 5:29 p.m. Sunday. LAFD crews are working with the USC Department of Public Safety to assure people in the building safely evacuate to the east.

An LAFD HazMat team is on-site, talking to USC scientists to determine the scop and nature of the odor and leak and develop a strategic mitigation plan.

There are no reports of injuries or illness.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)