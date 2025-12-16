USC and Brown men's basketball teams cancel Sunday game following mass shooting

The USC and Brown University men's basketball teams have canceled their game on Sunday after the Rhode Island campus was the site of a deadly mass shooting over the weekend.

Officials with each school issued statements announcing the mutual decision on Tuesday afternoon.

"The entire USC community sends its support to Brown University following the tragedy that has impacted its students, staff, alumni and the city of Providence," said USC's statement.

USC is expected to face a different opponent on Sunday, when it hosts UC Santa Cruz at 1 p.m. at the Galen Center.

The Brown University women's team also canceled their Sunday game, which was slated against Monmouth University.

The decision comes days after two people were killed and nine others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on the Brown University campus. A search for the suspect is still ongoing.