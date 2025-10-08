US Marines remove WWII explosive from Port of Long Beach

Marines help LA deputies remove WWII-era explosive from Port of Long Beach

The U.S. Marine Corps helped Los Angeles County deputies clear a WWII-era explosive from a construction site at the Port of Long Beach on Wednesday.

Port officials said construction workers found the shell in one of the container terminals and called law enforcement.

The Long Beach Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the area while the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's bomb squad examined the explosive. The team ultimately requested help from a U.S. Marine Corps ordnance disposal team.

After examining the ordinance, the Marines removed the device and took it to another location for "off-site neutralization," according to the Port of Long Beach.

Port officials closed the terminal while the team assessed the shell, but kept the other five container terminals open.

Once the explosive was removed from the port officials reopened the terminal and continued normal operations.