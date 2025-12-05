U.S. Marine killed during Camp Pendleton training exercise identified

A U.S. Marine who died during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday has been identified.

The Marine Corps identified the man as 21-year-old Private First-Class Tanner F. Rubio.

"The tragic loss of Pfc. Rubio is one felt across the 1st Marine Division," said Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage, commanding general of the 1st Marine Division. "He will be sorely missed, but his honorable service to his country will not be forgotten. All of us at the Blue Diamond will keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

Rubio was assigned to the I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF). He was inside a tactical vehicle when a mishap occurred during routine training. The cause of the mishap remains under investigation and no other details were available.

Rubio, a native of Dixon, joined the Marine Corps in January 2025. He trained as an infantry rifleman and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

I MEF is an air-ground task force that employs ready forces and formations for "crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns," according to their website.