U.S. Marine dies during Camp Pendleton training exercise
A U.S. Marine died during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday afternoon.
The Marine, who was assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force, died due to injuries sustained in a tactical vehicle mishap during routine training at around 1:45 p.m., according to a news release from Camp Pendleton.
Officials have not yet identified the Marine pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the vehicle mishap remains under investigation, officials said.
I MEF is an air-ground task force that employs ready forces and formations for "crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns," according to their website.