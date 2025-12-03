U.S. Marine dies during Camp Pendleton training exercise

A U.S. Marine died during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Marine, who was assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force, died due to injuries sustained in a tactical vehicle mishap during routine training at around 1:45 p.m., according to a news release from Camp Pendleton.

Officials have not yet identified the Marine pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the vehicle mishap remains under investigation, officials said.

I MEF is an air-ground task force that employs ready forces and formations for "crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns," according to their website.