Police pursuit in Upland ends in shootout in residential community

Pursuit in Upland ends in shootout with police

Pursuit in Upland ends in shootout with police

Pursuit in Upland ends in shootout with police

A pursuit in Upland ends in a shootout with police in a residential community on Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol said Upland police officers initiated a pursuit of a vehicle that was driving at high speeds with no headlights.

After running the license plates of the vehicle, officers learned it was wanted for burglaries in Whittier and Downey.

The driver got onto the eastbound 10 Freeway heading in the wrong direction. A CHP unit responded to provide assistance and initiated a second pursuit on the freeway.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver, and one suspect was taken into custody almost immediately while another fled on foot into a residential community, according to the CHP.

CHP Assistant Chief Charles Leonard said the suspect fired shots at officers and they returned fire. The suspect was struck in the arm and leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

No officers were injured during the incident. Leonard said the suspects are juveniles.